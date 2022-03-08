Pakistan openers solid as first Australia Test heads for draw

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (R) celebrates with teammate Imam-ul-Haq after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique added another century stand in batting practise conditions in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, as Pakistan’s first home Test against Australia in 24 years ended in a boring draw.

At tea, Pakistan were 191 for no loss in their second innings, with Shafique on the verge of a maiden century and Haq 11 runs shy of a second Test century.

After dismissing Australia for 459 runs in the morning session, the home team leads by 208 runs. In their first innings, Pakistan declared at 476-4.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

With a draw assured on an unresponsive Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch, the Pakistan openers took the opportunity for batting practise ahead of the second Test in Karachi from March 12.

In doing so, they became the first Pakistan pair to put on a century opening stand in both innings of a Test after teaming for 105 on Friday.

Shafique has so far hit ten boundaries and a six while Haq — who scored a maiden Test hundred in the first innings — has so far hit seven boundaries and two sixes.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali bowled a nagging line and length to mop up the Australian tail early Tuesday and finish with career-best figures of 6-107 in 38.1 overs — his third five-wicket haul in eight Tests.

His effort enabled Pakistan to get the last three wickets with the addition of just 10 runs after Australia resumed on 449-7.

Nauman — whose previous best of 5-35 came on his debut against South Africa in Karachi last year — dismissed Australian skipper Pat Cummins for eight and Nathan Lyon for three in quick succession.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got rid of Mitchell Starc to finish with figures of 2-88 in 30 overs.