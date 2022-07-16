Advertisement
Buffalo Bills sign Odell Beckham Jr. So thought the star WR

Buffalo Bills sign Odell Beckham Jr. So thought the star WR

Articles
Buffalo Bills sign Odell Beckham Jr. So thought the star WR

Buffalo Bills sign Odell Beckham Jr. So thought the star WR

  • Buffalo Bills have an available roster slot for Odell Beckham Jr., but the wide receiver is still a free agent.
  • A fake Bleacher Report account tweeted that Beckham Jr. had joined the Bills.
  • The account’s user name has a “t” with a ‘t’ thrown in.
The Buffalo Bills have an available roster slot, but Odell Beckham Jr. has not been signed.

There are also phoney accounts on big websites and news-breaking accounts in today’s social media world. For example, a bogus Bleacher Report (B/R) account led Beckham Jr., commonly known as OBJ, to believe he had joined the Bills.

The bogus Bleacher Report account tweeted that the WR had joined the Bills, and the mockup looked precisely like something B/R would use as its graphic.

However, if you look closely at the account, you will notice that the user name has a ‘t’ thrown in Bleacher. Despite the fact that it was a phoney account, Beckham Jr. stated he awoke to multiple notifications and inquired how much he signed for with Buffalo. He even gave a nod to Von Miller, his former colleague in Los Angeles.

Last season, OBJ played in eight regular-season games for the Los Angeles Rams, scoring five touchdowns. When it came down to it, the receiver stepped up his game even more.

Beckham Jr. caught nine catches for 113 yards in the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. He appeared to be on his way to being a Super Bowl MVP candidate, catching two passes for 52 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game against the Bengals with roughly four minutes left in the first half due to a non-contact knee injury. Los Angeles’ offensive faltered after losing OBJ, but the club still won 23-20.

Despite the fact that it appeared that Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, the receiver reportedly revealed that he played “the entire back half of the season without an ACL.”

Whatever happened, Beckham Jr. will not be ready to play until November or December this season. As a result, he is still available as a free agent. If Buffalo needs another playmaker for a Super Bowl run, OBJ might get another chance to work with Von Miller.

