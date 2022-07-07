Who is Xisca Perello? Wife of Rafael Nadal

Maria Francisca Perello, also known as Xisco Perello, is the wife of RAFAEL NADAL, and she has never been one to steal the spotlight.

Perello is frequently not in the crowd, but she is always there in spirit, and she will be rooting for her husband Nadal to go to the Wimbledon semifinals.

What has Xisca stated about her reluctance to become famous, and who is the secret to his success?

Here is everything we know about the stunning player as her partner tries to capture a record 22nd Grand Slam.

Who is Xisca Perello and how old is she?

In London, Xisca Perello, whose real name is Maria Francisca Perello, first worked as a sports marketer.

However, she is currently the project director for the Rafa Nadal Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that Nadal founded in 2008.

Despite having known one another for a while before to 2005, the couple is said to have begun dating.

When did they get married?

It was a matter of “finally” when they got married after dating for 17 years.

After announcing their engagement in January 2019, they were wed in October of the same year.

On the island of Majorca, where he was born, the pair exchanged wedding vows in front of about 350 guests at the La Fortaleza castle.

Actors Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Laurie were among those invited.

Does Rafael Nadal have any children?

The news that Rafael Nadal and his wife Xisca are allegedly expecting their first child together is cause for celebration.

Even though the Spanish legend won another Roland Garros title, all eyes were on Perello because she was seen with a baby bump.

The tennis legend’s dream to one day have his own children is expected to come true, as he stated in 2017.

“I would love to have children: boys, girls,” he said. I’m a family man that enjoys spending time with children.

The reality is that the years go by and I would like to begin doing all of this when my sporting life dictates it, but I also tell you that.

Having children has been tough for Mr. Nadal to consider thus far because of his professional career, he continued, adding: “I think it’s also above all about looking after the kids.

“I’m not sure if travelling constantly while raising kids is optimal.”