Arshdeep Singh aims for World Cup success, ‘Stronger and fitter’

Arshdeep Singh, the Indian quick bowler, is stronger, fitter, and on a high after responding to his critics with a match-winning onslaught.

On South Africa’s top order ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

After fumbling a catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, the cricketer endured a barrage of internet criticism this month and was benched for the ensuing series against Australia.

Rilee Rossouw and David Miller were among the three Proteas wickets he took on Wednesday when he returned to the field, shocking them.

In seaming conditions, he and fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar destroyed the tourists in Thiruvananthapuram, holding them to a pathetic 9-5 before the third over.

India defeated South Africa by eight wickets to clinch the three-match T20 series, leaving the hosts with a 1-0 lead. This was South Africa’s final warm-up game before the World Cup, which will begin in Australia next month.

Arshdeep, who finished with stats of 3-32 and was awarded man of the match, told reporters that the goal of the past 10 days was to rest up and return stronger and fitter.

Today was a really wonderful illustration of effective powerplay bowling, he continued. We anticipate performing remarkable feats in the upcoming games.

The Indian T20 bowling lineup, which has previously struggled to perform in the vital last overs, has benefited with the arrival of Arshdeep, who made his debut in England two months ago.

He pleased national selectors with his bowling for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, and he paid them back with figures of 2-18 on his Southampton debut.

“It feels great,”

Before the Australia competition, India has two matches to try new things, and Arshdeep emphasized that flexibility will be the key to success.

Along with fast bowler Harshal Patel, Arshdeep is one of two players who recently made their debuts in the main group travelling to Australia in October.

Even when he was the target of abuse from Indian fans, he claimed that team veterans had their full support.

“It feels good because the team environment is really good,” he said.

“All the juniors and seniors gel up really well and we enjoy each other’s success, and even if anyone is having a bad day everyone has each other’s back.”

