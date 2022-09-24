Pakistani wrestler Ali Asad loses CWG bronze after testing positive for drugs.

Ali defeated Suraj Singh of New Zealand in the wrestling competition at the CWG.

It was found that the wrestler had used illicit performance-enhancing substances.

LAHORE: Pakistani wrestler Ali Asad had won the 57kg bronze medal that for his country in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 was forfeited due to a positive drug test result.

Ali defeated Suraj Singh of New Zealand in the wrestling competition at the CWG in Birmingham in August, winning Pakistan a third medal to go with its two silvers and two bronzes.

However, it was found that the wrestler had used illicit performance-enhancing substances.

The athlete underwent a test to see whether or not any illegal performance-enhancing drugs were present before leaving Pakistan for the CWG, and the results were positive, it was disclosed Thursday.

The Pakistan Sports Board has refused to pay him even though he was among the nine medal winners who received monetary incentives recently at a ceremony held at PM House (PSB).

This applied to the drug test conducted during the CWG. Ali did seek a B sample test, but it likewise yielded a positive result.

“Never have I purposefully used any performance-enhancing substances. The manner in which I have been deemed favorable surprises me. I would much rather take the B sample tests “When asked about his preliminary test results, Ali Asad said.

Ali will now have a chance to defend himself by testifying before an inquiry committee, although the infraction might result in a four-year ban.

