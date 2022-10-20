Injury causes Australia to reshuffle squad for T20 World Cup

Australia had to change their team just days before their first match.

Backup wicketkeeper, Josh Inglis, got hurt and couldn’t play.

Cameron Green joins the squad after impressing in India.

Inglis hurt his hand on Wednesday while playing golf in Sydney. The reigning T20 World Cup champions decided not to take any chances with the 27-year-old and took him out of their 15-player squad.

The loss of Inglis gives Cameron Green the chance to continue his meteoric rise in international cricket. The 23-year-old joins the squad after doing well at the top of the order during Australia’s T20I series in India last month.

Green scored two half-centuries for Australia when he filled in for veteran opener David Warner at the top of the order. If the chance comes up, the T20 World Cup hosts may try to use the right-hander in a similar way.

Even though Inglis is a good batter, his main job in the Australian team was to back up wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. If Wade hadn’t gotten hurt, Inglis might not have played in the tournament.

Warner has kept wickets for Australia in Test matches before. In 2014, the 35-year-old did a great job filling in for regular keeper Brad Haddin in a Test match against Pakistan.

Australia’s first T20 World Cup game is against cross-Tasman rival New Zealand on Saturday night at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

