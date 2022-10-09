Matthew Wade blocks Mark Wood from taking catch

Advertisement
  • Australia’s Matthew Wade seemed to block Mark Wood from collecting a catch.
  • Wade top-edged a Wood pull-off onto his helmet, causing the ball to soar.
  • Australia were attempting to reach 209 when incident occurred in Perth.
Matthew Wade seemed to block Mark Wood from collecting a catch during first of three pre-T20 World Cup warm-up games on Sunday in Perth.

In the 17th over in Australia’s attempt to reach 209, Matthew Wade top-edged a Wood pull-off onto his helmet, causing the ball to soar straight upward.

Wood then made a beeline for the striker’s end to attempt to capture a return catch. Matthew Wade, who was turning back into the crease, extended his arm, preventing the bowler from taking a catch.

The Australian batter was given a break after England captain Jos Buttler raised his arms in protest. However, the visitors chose not to appeal.

Wade’s action sparked controversy and several Twitterati claimed that it was against the “spirit” of the game.

The catch was missed, but England still prevailed by eight runs.

