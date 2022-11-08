Matthew Hayden identifies Pakistan’s World Cup turning point

Advertisement
  • Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
  • Babar Azam’s men will face New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday.
  • Coach Matthew Hayden believes Mohammad Haris’ batting injection was key to their success.
Pakistan’s chances of winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have improved to the point where they only need two more victories. Earlier in the competition, it appeared that Pakistan’s chances were hopeless.

After losing to Zimbabwe, Babar Azam’s men had a 2% chance of winning the tournament, but were given a reprieve when the Netherlands defeated South Africa in Adelaide. A grateful Pakistan took advantage of the Proteas’ collapse, defeating Bangladesh and securing a semi-final meeting with New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday.

It’s the second chance the men in green couldn’t pass up, and Pakistan mentor/batting coach Matthew Hayden believes the mood in the camp is upbeat.

“Many prayers as Pakistan awoke to see that result” (Netherlands beating South Africa). A vote of 232 million cannot be wrong.

“And as a result of that, I feel that there was very much an uplifting tempo in our group, which made that match against Bangladesh almost a certainty for Pakistan.”

The Sunday to end the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup was certainly fortuitous, though it took a turnaround in their own form to allow them to qualify for the semi-finals. While the mood of the camp lifted when their tournament path re-opened, Hayden believes that the pieces of the team’s plans on the field fell into place earlier.

Pakistan’s win over South Africa at the SCG was their most solid performance of the season thus far, and the team’s coach credits Mohammad Haris’ batting injection as the moment their campaign kicked into high gear.

“Haris was magnificent. That was a real turning point for our team.”

When he came in to bat, it was like a breath of fresh air for Pakistan’s batting lineup.”

The 21-year-old Peshawar native walked out at 4/1 in the first over, but did not back down, plundering 28 from 11 balls in a vicious counter-attack, with two fours and three sixes. It not only started Pakistan’s innings, but Hayden believes it instilled confidence in his teammates lower down the order.

