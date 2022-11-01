T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table, Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan as England Knocks New Zealand

Sri Lanka kept its hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive after beating Afghanistan by 6 wickets at the Gabba in BrisbaneDhananjaya de Silva scored 66 runs without getting out, which won the game for his team.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani scored 42 runs together in the first five overs, which was a good start for their team. But Lahiru Kumara broke through right after the powerplay, after Gurbaz had been thrown out.

Meanwhile, England beat New Zealand in a nerve-wracking 20-run game that gave them new hope at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

England knew that losing would make it almost impossible for them to stay in the game, so they stayed alive and defended 179 at the Gabba despite a lot of pressure.

T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTN/RTIEDNET RRPOINTS
1 New Zealand42110+2.2335
2 England42110+0.5475
3 Australia42110-0.3045
4 Sri Lanka42200-0.4574
5 Ireland41210-1.5443
6 Afghanistan40220-0.7182
Catch all the Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


