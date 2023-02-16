Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza

Akif Javed is a fast bowler of Karachi Kings.

Akif Javed, a fast bowler, was called up by Karachi Kings to take over for Mir Hamza, who was unable to compete due to a fractured finger, for the balance of Pakistan Super League season 8.

During his team’s debut game against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday, Hamza fractured the index finger of his bowling hand.

On the fourth delivery of the second over, the left-arm fastball attempted to stop Babar Azam’s straight drive in his follow through, but the ball ricocheted off his hand and onto the non-stumps, striker’s sending Saim Ayub back to the pavilion as he was out of his crease.

He had one more eight-ball spell left in the game and concluded with a one-for-13 in two overs average. Before the incident, he had dismissed Mohammad Haris twice with balls.

Peshawar Zalmi prevailed by just two runs in a game that swung back and forth like a pendulum.

Akif Javed has formerly played for teams like Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. With an economy of 8.48, the left-arm fast bowler has 33 T20 wickets in 31 games.

It is important to note that the Kings’ match against Islamabad United on Thursday is their second PSL 8 match.

