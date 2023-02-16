Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza
Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza

Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza

Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza

Advertisement
  • Akif Javed is a fast bowler of Karachi Kings.
  •  Mir Hamza was unable to compete due to a fractured finger.
  •  The Kings’ match against United on Thursday is their second PSL 8 match.
Advertisement

Akif Javed, a fast bowler, was called up by Karachi Kings to take over for Mir Hamza, who was unable to compete due to a fractured finger, for the balance of Pakistan Super League season 8.

During his team’s debut game against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday, Hamza fractured the index finger of his bowling hand.

On the fourth delivery of the second over, the left-arm fastball attempted to stop Babar Azam’s straight drive in his follow through, but the ball ricocheted off his hand and onto the non-stumps, striker’s sending Saim Ayub back to the pavilion as he was out of his crease.

He had one more eight-ball spell left in the game and concluded with a one-for-13 in two overs average. Before the incident, he had dismissed Mohammad Haris twice with balls.

Peshawar Zalmi prevailed by just two runs in a game that swung back and forth like a pendulum.

Akif Javed has formerly played for teams like Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. With an economy of 8.48, the left-arm fast bowler has 33 T20 wickets in 31 games.

Advertisement

It is important to note that the Kings’ match against Islamabad United on Thursday is their second PSL 8 match.

Also Read

Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger

Mir Hamza is a left-arm bowler for Karachi Kings. He will not...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
Benfica with one foot in Champions League quarters after beating Club Brugge
Benfica with one foot in Champions League quarters after beating Club Brugge
Tour changes won't 'screw' bottom half players, says Rory McIlroy
Tour changes won't 'screw' bottom half players, says Rory McIlroy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story