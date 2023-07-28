Abdullah Shah optimistic about match against Cambodia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Syed Abdullah Shah is confident for the upcoming match against Cambodia.

Pakistan has never won a World Cup Qualifier before.

The home leg versus Cambodia will probably be played in the Jinnah Stadium.

Advertisement

Young and talented center-back Syed Abdullah Shah from Pakistan is feeling positive and optimistic ahead of the first round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. In this round, Pakistan’s national football team, also known as the Shaheens, will be facing Cambodia.

The two matches are scheduled for October 12 and 17 of this year, with Pakistan hosting the second leg.

In the past, Pakistan has faced Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, but unfortunately, they lost in both legs in June 2019, with a combined score of 4-1.

However, despite the previous setbacks, Shah is confident that the Pakistan team, which has never won a World Cup Qualifier before, will be well-prepared for the upcoming match against Cambodia.

They will have the advantage of facing tough opponents in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers before the crucial fixture.

As part of the U23 event, Pakistan will be traveling to Bahrain to play against Japan on September 6, followed by matches against the hosts on September 9 and Palestine on September 12, all taking place in Group D.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a repeat clash since we faced Cambodia during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as well in 2019,” Shah told the media..

“We are really confident about our chances since majority of our squad is U23. Before the World Cup qualifier, we will get matches against Japan, Bahrain and Palestine, in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which are stronger opponents as compared to Cambodia. These matches will give us confidence before the World Cup qualifier.”

As per the latest FIFA Rankings, Cambodia holds the 176th position, while Pakistan is ranked at 201.

The winner of the Pakistan-Cambodia clash will earn a spot in Group G for the second round of the qualifiers, alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan.

Shah expressed his optimism about Pakistan’s squad being complete ahead of the World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia. He hinted at the potential inclusion of two players – Adil Nabi, a midfielder who currently plays for Cypriot top-flight side Doxa Katokopias FC, and former Pakistan captain Kaleemullah Khan, who last represented Pakistan during the 2020 tour of Malaysia.

“There will be two to three good additions in the squad. Adil Nabi might join us and Kaleemullah could make a comeback as well. The new additions will make our squad complete,” he said.

Advertisement

“Winning and losing is in the hands of Allah Almighty but we will give our best on the field.”

It should be emphasized that the home leg versus Cambodia will probably be played in the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, but not before full upgrades, including work on the field and floodlights, are done.

When Bangladesh played at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore in 2011, Pakistan last hosted a FIFA/AFC World Cup Qualifier.

The 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship was the most recent international game played at Jinnah Stadium.

Shah, who joined Dhivehi Sifainge Club in the Maldives second Division at the age of 21 and later became the youngest Pakistani player to play in a foreign League, discussed playing at home as well.

“I have played quite a few matches with the senior team as well as at junior level but none of them have been at home,” he said.

Advertisement

“Playing at home will definitely be advantageous for us since we know how the pitch behaves at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad or any other venue in the country. We will also have the support of the local crowd, which will motivate us to do well on the field.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read FIFA Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan Targets Improvement Ahead of Netherlands Clash Alex Morgan Targets Improvement Ahead of Netherlands Clash. Morgan says the USWNT...