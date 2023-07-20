Mir Hamza’s Exciting Stint with Warwickshire Cricket Club

Excited to showcase his swing bowling skills in English conditions.

Aims to fill the spot of compatriot Hassan Ali, who left for the national team in Sri Lanka.

Scheduled to feature against Middlesex in the upcoming week.

Pakistani Test pacer, Mir Hamza, is eagerly anticipating his two-match stint with Warwickshire Cricket Club in the ongoing County Championship. During the ongoing match against Lancashire, Hamza managed to take one wicket and shared his thoughts on playing in English conditions. He expressed excitement about the supportive team atmosphere and excellent weather in Edgbaston, which further adds to his enthusiasm for this opportunity.

As a left-arm swing bowler, Hamza enjoys playing in English conditions and views this chance with great anticipation, looking forward to utilizing his swing bowling skills effectively. He aims to fill the void left by his compatriot, Hassan Ali, who joined the national team in Sri Lanka for the Test series.

Hamza is determined to make his presence felt on the field and ensure that Warwickshire Cricket Club does not miss the contribution of Hassan Ali. His focus is on performing at his best and contributing to the team’s success during his time with them.

Next, he will face Middlesex in the upcoming week, adding to his experience and exposure in English cricket. Hamza previously played for Sussex in 2019 and now embraces the opportunity to showcase his skills with Warwickshire.

Born in Karachi, Hamza boasts an impressive record, featuring in 95 first-class matches, including three Tests, where he has taken 379 wickets at an average of 22.40. He made his Test debut in Abu Dhabi back in 2018 but was temporarily left out of the Test squad after a single Test match. In January of this year, he made a comeback against New Zealand but faced challenges on a batting-friendly track.

His cricketing journey has also seen him represent Pakistan Shaheens’ team in Zimbabwe, participating in two four-day matches and six 50-over format games, providing him with valuable experience and exposure to different playing conditions.

