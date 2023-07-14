Nasir Hussain Shah announces start date for Sindh Premier League

Advertisement Sindh Premier League will start on September 19 in Karachi.

SPL is a unique tournament designed to discover untapped talent.

3 teams, namely Karachi Ghazis, Hyderabad Bahadurs, and Benazirabad Lals.

Sindh's Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah recently revealed that the inaugural edition of the Sindh Premier League (SPL) is set to commence on September 19 in Karachi. During a press conference held at the Sindh Assembly, Shah disclosed that the first-ever franchise cricket league in Sindh will be held in September.

"We are happy to announce that SPL will start on September 17 in Karachi," said Shah. "This event will be a fresh hope for the young cricketers of Sindh," the minister added.

The SPL is a unique tournament designed to discover untapped talent within the province. Esteemed cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Malik, and Misbah-ul-Haq are actively involved in this competition.

"Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq have a huge role to play in this league. Their presence will help our players get the much-needed exposure," Shah reiterated.

Out of the six teams participating in the SPL, three teams, namely Karachi Ghazis, Hyderabad Bahadurs, and Benazirabad Lals, have already been fully sold out. Benazirabad Lals has the association of Afridi and Razzaq, while Hyderabad Bahadurs will benefit from the presence of Malik and Misbah.

Afridi is not only a player but also the league's brand ambassador. Recently, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab expressed his belief that the SPL presents a valuable chance for talented cricketers in Sindh.

"SPL will promote cricket in the province. It is a golden opportunity for youngsters in Sindh. I hope cricketers will get equal chances in the tournament," he had said.

