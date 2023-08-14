Brazilian star Neymar joins Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal

Neymar is on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League’s Al Hilal.

Al Hilal is the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia. Neymar, the prominent Brazilian footballer, is on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League’s Al Hilal, according to reports. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al Hilal have reached an agreement regarding Neymar’s transfer. The deal involves a transfer fee of approximately 90 million euros ($98.56 million), with additional incentives. Neymar, who originally moved to PSG in 2017 from Barcelona in a groundbreaking transfer worth 222 million euros ($243 million), was absent from PSG’s Ligue 1 opening match against Lorient due to a viral illness.

Neymar had a contract that tied him to Paris until 2025 and during his time there, he scored 118 goals in 173 matches and secured several titles, including five Ligue 1 championships.

Al Hilal attempted to acquire Kylian Mbappe, a teammate of Neymar’s at PSG. They also showed interest in Lionel Messi, an Argentine player, who ultimately decided to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Al Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, boasts an impressive collection of 66 trophies. They hold the record for both league and Asian Champions League titles, with 18 and four respectively.

Bolstering their team is a top priority for Al Hilal, based in Riyadh. This initiative aligns with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s June announcement of an investment and privatization plan for sports clubs. This plan involves league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

