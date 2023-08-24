Neymar to make India debut in AFC Champions League

Neymar Jr. is set to make a significant appearance in India next year.

Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar Jr. is set to make a significant appearance in India next year as he will be representing Al-Hilal, his team, in a match against Mumbai City FC during the AFC Champions League.

This prestigious tournament showcases the best club teams from across Asia, competing at the highest level.

The Middle East has recently seen a surge in the prominence of the Saudi Pro League, attracting some notable European football stars who are opting to conclude their careers in this region.

Neymar is not the only prominent player making this move; other notable names such as Ruben Neves, Sergie Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Bounou are also scheduled to travel to India to participate in the group stage match against the Indian team. This particular group, Group D, consists of Al-Hilal, Mumbai City FC, Navbahor from Uzbekistan, and FC Nassaji Mazandaran from Iran.

It’s a remarkable shift to see some of the most legendary figures in European football history choosing to play in Asian countries. This move is expected to have a significant impact on the growth and promotion of the sport in these regions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, another football icon, will be representing Al-Nassr in Group E, alongside Persepolis FC from Iran, Al Duhail SC, and FC Istiklol from Tajikistan.

The eagerly anticipated AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stages are scheduled to kick off on September 18th.

Asian Champions League Group Stage Draw:

Group A: Pakhtakor (UZB), Al-Fayha (KSA), Ahal FC (TKM), Al-Ain (UAE)

Group B: Al-Sadd (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al-Faisaly (JOR), Sharjah FC (UAE)

Group C: Al-Ittihad (KSA), Sepahan (IRN), Air Force Club (IRQ), AGMK FC (UZB)

Group D: Al-Hilal (KSA), FC Nassaji Mazandaran (IRN), Mumbai City (IND), Navbahor (UZB)

Group E: Persepolis (IRN), Al-Duhail (QAT), FC Istiklol (TJK), Al-Nassr (KSA)

Group F: Jeonbuk Motors (KOR), Bangkok United (THA), Lion City Sailors (SIN), Kitchee (HKG)

Group G: Yokohama F Marinos (JPN), Shandong Taishan (CHN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Incheon United (KOR)

Group H: Buriram United (THA), Ventforet Kofu (JPN), Melbourne City (AUS), Zhejiang FC (CHN)

Group I: Ulsan Hyundai (KOR), Kawasaki Frontale (JPN), Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS), BG Pathum United (THA)

Group J: Wuhan Three Towns (CHN), Pohang Steelers (KOR), Hanoi FC (VIE), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

