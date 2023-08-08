Neymar wants to leave PSG: Is a Barcelona return on cards?

Neymar has reportedly expressed his desire to leave PSG this summer.

He has his sights set on rejoining his former team, FC Barcelona.

PSG may be willing to sell Neymar due to his enormous salary.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar Jr. has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the French club this summer, according to a reputable French source, L’Equipe, on Monday.

Despite having three years remaining on his lucrative €25 million-per-year contract, there is speculation about whether Neymar’s departure is being instigated by the club or if it truly stems from his own wishes.

As per the French newspaper, Neymar held discussions with his family and agent Pini Zahavi upon returning from PSG’s pre-season tour in Asia.

The 31-year-old has his sights set on rejoining his former team, FC Barcelona, the club he departed in a groundbreaking €222 million transfer back in 2017.

A photograph depicting Neymar alongside his father and an Israeli intermediary who maintains ties with Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, circulated widely on social media over the weekend.

In the course of this meeting involving his father and the Israeli representative, a decision was reportedly reached that Neymar should part ways with PSG, citing perceived mistreatment from the club’s ultras, who have demonstrated outside the Brazilian player’s residence and subjected him to jeers over time.

On Sunday, reliable journalist Gerard Romero affirmed that a potential move of Neymar to Barcelona remains a viable option.

However, back in June, Barcelona’s manager, Xavi Hernandez, dismissed rumors of Neymar’s return to the Catalan club, stating that Neymar was not part of his plans.

“I’m surprised… he’s not in our plan. I really like Ney as a friend, but we have different priorities,” Xavi said on rumors of Neymar potentially back to Barca.

Given that the new manager, Luis Enrique, who previously oversaw Neymar at Barca for two years, wants to assemble a young and more competitive team for the forthcoming campaign, it may not be shocking if PSG wants to get rid of the Brazilian footballer due to his enormous salary.

Barcelona, however, is in desperate need of a natural left-winger at the club who can score as well as create, and Neymar combines both skills. This is because Ansu Fati is unable to produce at the requisite level.

The addition of Neymar may provide Xavi with a lot of options for utilizing the limitless skill on Barcelona’s left side, especially because Alejandro Balde currently occupies the left flank.

