PHF Congress must convene to resolve impasse

Zahir Shah has asked the PHF Congress to convene as soon as possible.

The PHF Congress has not met since August 19, 2022.

Any financial expenditures require the approval of the Board and Congress.

Advertisement

Zahir Shah, president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Hockey Association, has asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Congress to convene as soon as possible to resolve the impasse that resulted from the suspension letter from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

According to Zahir, the PHF Congress has not met since August 19, 2022.

“It is a must for any federation, especially in the case of PHF, to hold a Congress meeting at least once a year. There has been no such meeting since August 19, 2022. Moreover, the Executive Board is bound to meet at least once in a three-month time. We have not had any Board meetings for the last eight to nine months now. The board has to give necessary approvals, which later get the backing of Congress. I wonder how the system has been working here. Any financial expenditures require Board and Congress coverage. It is sad that no such approval has been sought from the Board or Congress.”

Zahir stated that the PHF is not limited to just the top three office holders.

“It comprises vice-presidents, associate secretary and other office-bearers. If the PSB suspended all the office-bearers that means that everyone is there. Majority of the office-bearers will not move the court. No single or few officials have the authority to move the court. They need support from all officials, barring which it would be difficult for the PHF’s main office-bearers to defend their case,” KP Hockey Association’s president, who also recorded his video statement, said.

Zahir said that the PHF Congress is a supreme body. “Congress members’ approval is a must for any expenditures. No such approval has been sought. Budget estimates have yet to be approved,” he said.

Advertisement

He also called for convening a Congress meeting at the earliest.

“There are around 102 Congress members who attended the August 2022 meeting. The meeting must be convened to decide the federation’s fate that is hanging in the balance at present. The PSB must leave it to the elected federation that will come into power after the Congress meeting to decide the fate of those districts where elections are yet to be held.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read PSB suspends PHF officials to ensure fair elections PSB has suspended the office-bearers of the PHF. The suspension comes after...