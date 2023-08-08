PM Shehbaz Sharif orders fresh elections for PHF.

Recommendations include instruction to hold new elections.

Committee convened to finalize its suggestions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given his endorsement to all the suggestions put forth by the prominent committee established to address matters concerning hockey.

These recommendations include the instruction to hold new elections and to replace the existing management.

While complete details are not currently accessible, officials from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) have verified that the Prime Minister has mandated the replacement of the current administration of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with a new body elected through proper procedures.

The Pakistan Sports Board has been tasked with overseeing a fresh evaluation of clubs all across the nation. This will be carried out by forming a committee, followed by the organization of impartial and transparent elections.

“Yes, we have received approval from the Prime Minister late in evening, calling for fresh elections and to change the current regime. The fact of the matter is all the recommendations given by the Committee have been approved by the Prime Minister,” a ministry official said.

Last week, the committee convened to finalize its suggestions regarding the future structure of the PHF (Pakistan Hockey Federation). Led by Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq, the committee proposed a replacement for the existing arrangement. They endorsed all the evaluations put forth by the assessment committee and reached a consensus that the progress of hockey has been stagnant for a considerable period. They emphasized the imperative need for a change in the current administration. The members of the committee collectively believed that the only viable solution to this deadlock is to substitute the current setup. They proposed that the Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) should be tasked with making the necessary preparations in this regard.

