Shaheen Afridi to join Desert Vipers for ILT20.

Renowned fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is gearing up to join the Desert Vipers for the upcoming second season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

The franchise creatively hinted at their upcoming acquisition on the social media platform X, using a clever blend of clues to make the reveal significant.

The signs 🚦

The 🦅

The signs 🚦

The 🦅

The 🚙 All 𝚛̶𝚘̶𝚊̶𝚍̶𝚜̶ hints lead to your next Viper 😉#DesertVipers pic.twitter.com/TXCMShgiOP — Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) August 12, 2023

The posted image, filled with discreet hints, left no doubt for enthusiastic fans: Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to represent the Vipers in the upcoming ILT20 edition. The cleverly embedded hints in the image and text were as follows:

Eagle in Picture: Shaheen’s nickname

Car Number: A clear nod to Shaheen’s jersey number, indicating that he would be adopting the iconic No. 10.

Left Turn: signifying the distinctive trait of being a left-arm fast bowler.

Car Speed: mirroring Shaheen’s remarkable bowling speed of 145 KPH, highlighting his exceptional pace.

Green Signal & Green Car: A direct reference to the Pakistani cricket team, known as the ‘Men in Green’.

The Desert Vipers are owned by the same group that owns Manchester United Football Club, namely the Glazers. Unlike other teams in the ILT20, the Desert Vipers are not affiliated with IPL teams.

In the first ILT20 season, teams like the Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, Gulf Giants, and the Vipers fiercely competed. On February 12 this year, the Gulf Giants, led by Colin Munro, secured the championship in an exciting final match against the Vipers.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the official confirmation of Shaheen Shah Afridi joining the Desert Vipers. This move is expected to bring a fresh wave of energy and excitement to the franchise’s efforts in ILT20.

