Everton sold to 777 Partners in $685 million deal

Everton Football Club has undergone a significant change in ownership as it has been acquired by the United States-based private equity firm, 777 Partners, in a blockbuster deal exceeding £550 million (approximately $685 million).

This Miami-based investment fund has secured an impressive 94.1% stake in the club, with the transaction expected to be finalized by the close of the year, according to an official statement from the club.

Josh Wander, the founder and managing partner of 777 Partners, expressed the organization’s excitement, stating, “We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as custodians of the club, and consider it a privilege to be able to build on its proud heritage and values.”

777 Partners is no stranger to the world of sports ownership, with interests in several clubs including Genoa in Italy, Standard Liege in Belgium, LaLiga’s Sevilla, and Australia’s A-League side Melbourne Victory.

This acquisition marks the end of Farhad Moshiri’s tenure as the club’s majority owner. Moshiri, a former shareholder of Arsenal, initially acquired a 49.9% stake in Everton in 2016, gradually increasing his ownership to 94.1% by January 2022 with a substantial capital injection of £100 million. Despite significant investments, Everton has struggled in recent seasons, slipping out of the top half of the Premier League table and facing relegation battles.

The financial challenges are evident in Everton’s recent financial reports, with a fifth consecutive year of losses totaling £44.7 million for the 2021-22 season, bringing the club’s cumulative losses over this period to over £430 million. These financial struggles have raised questions about compliance with Premier League financial fair play rules, leading to an ongoing investigation. Nevertheless, Everton’s chairman, Bill Kenwright, expressed confidence in the club’s adherence to financial regulations.

In addition to its on-field challenges, Everton has ambitious plans for a new stadium at Bramley Moore-Dock in Liverpool’s Vauxhall area, with an estimated cost of £760 million. The infusion of capital from 777 Partners is expected to provide the necessary financial backing to ensure the completion of this project.

Furthermore, the statement from Everton highlighted the club’s commitment to engaging with the local community and emphasized the development of Bramley-Moore Dock as a world-class stadium venue.

Currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League standings without a win in four games this season, Everton faces significant challenges on and off the pitch. However, with 777 Partners now at the helm, there is optimism for a brighter future, as the club seeks to strengthen its position in English football and complete its ambitious stadium project. Farhad Moshiri expressed his confidence in this transition, stating that it marks an essential step in Everton’s continued growth and success.

