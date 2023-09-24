Inter Miami faces crucial playoff match without star player Lionel Messi

Inter Miami faces Orlando City without Lionel Messi, raising playoff doubts.

Messi’s limited recent playtime (41 minutes in 270) is concerning.

Inter Miami needs to secure a playoff spot amid Messi’s uncertainty.

Inter Miami is preparing for a crucial match against Orlando City this Sunday, but the absence of their star player, Lionel Messi, is a significant concern.

Messi’s absence has raised doubts about Miami’s chances in the playoffs, especially considering he has played only 41 minutes in the last 270 league minutes.

Initially, Messi missed matches due to his commitments with the national team, and later, he was sidelined due to fitness concerns.

The club maintains that Messi isn’t dealing with a new injury but rather an existing issue exacerbated by fatigue. However, his recent departure from the field during Miami’s 4-0 win against Toronto FC left manager Tata Martino worried.

Martino expressed his concern, highlighting the medical nature of Messi’s condition, stating that it’s possible the issue is bothering him physically and mentally, affecting his ability to play freely.

This situation adds significant pressure to Inter Miami as they aim to secure a spot in the playoffs. Messi’s uncertainty has made it challenging for the team to maintain consistency and earn crucial points in the league.

