Messi exits Inter Miami match with injury

Lionel Messi had to leave Inter Miami’s game against Toronto FC before half-time on Wednesday due to an unspecified injury. Coach Gerardo Martino is worried that Messi might not be able to play in the U.S. Open Cup final next week.

In the 37th minute, with the score tied 0-0, Messi was substituted for Robert Taylor. He gave the captain’s armband to DeAndre Yedlin during the change.

Despite Messi’s departure, Inter Miami went on to win impressively with a score of 4-0. Taylor scored two goals, and Facundo Farias and Benjamin Cremaschi also scored.

Messi had previously missed Miami’s last match against Atlanta due to fatigue and skipped Argentina’s game against Bolivia last week.

Martino confirmed that they would be evaluating Messi and Jordi Alba’s injuries in the coming days. Both players will not be available for Sunday’s game against Orlando City and are uncertain for the Cup final against Houston Dynamo next Wednesday.

“There’s no chance they will play on Sunday. I know we have a final, but they won’t take the field if they can’t play,” Martino stated.

The coach mentioned that Messi had been managing an “old injury.”

“The scans he had with the national team didn’t reveal any injury. We kept him out to be cautious,” he added.

“We don’t believe it’s a muscle injury. That’s also based on a recent conversation I had with him. But we need to continue being cautious, and we’ll monitor it over the next few days.”

Inter Miami has maintained an undefeated record with Messi on the pitch since he joined in July, including a win in the Leagues Cup last month.

