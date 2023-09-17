Messi watches son Thiago train with Inter Miami Academy

Messi nears end of career in the US.

Son Thiago joins Inter Miami U12 academy.

Messi’s 44 titles make him football’s most successful player.

Lionel Messi, the football legend who boasts an unparalleled list of achievements including FIFA World Cup victories, multiple UEFA Champions League titles, numerous Ballon d’Or awards, and countless other accolades, is nearing the twilight of his illustrious career while relishing his time in the United States.

At the age of 36, Messi made a significant move to Major League Soccer (MLS) by joining Inter Miami during the summer transfer window, marking the end of his remarkable 18-year club career in Europe.

Since his debut in July, where he astoundingly scored a match-winning freekick in the 94th minute against Cruz Azul FC, Messi has been a dominant force in American soccer. Notably, he led his team to a historic victory in the Leagues Cup just last month.

As Messi’s playing career approaches its conclusion, his son Thiago Messi has embarked on his own football journey by enrolling in Inter Miami’s U12 academy, a decision that continues a tradition within the club. Previously, David Beckham’s son, Romeo, was enrolled in the academy, and even former manager Phil Neville’s son remains part of the academy setup.

The Inter Miami CF Academy shared a video on their social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing Thiago’s skills during a friendly match against Weston FC. In another video circulating on X, Lionel Messi himself was seen on the sidelines with his other sons, Mateo and Ciro, eagerly awaiting Thiago’s training session to begin.

Notably, Messi recently solidified his status as the most successful player in the history of football by clinching the Leagues Cup with Miami, bringing his trophy count to an astonishing 44 titles. Whether it’s individual awards like the Ballon d’Or (which he’s won seven times) or team honors, Messi stands atop the footballing world. His achievements also include a World Cup victory, a Copa America triumph, and a CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions title with the Argentine national team.

During his time with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Messi collected an impressive 12 league titles, four Champions League trophies, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and one Trophee des Champions, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest footballers in history.

