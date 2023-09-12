Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Southgate defends using Foden in wide position

Southgate defends using Foden in wide position

Articles
Advertisement
Southgate defends using Foden in wide position

Gareth Southgate (L) with Phil Foden (R)

Advertisement
  • Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position.
  • Foden has said that he prefers to play in the central number 10 position.
  • England will play Scotland in a friendly match on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Gareth Southgate, the manager of England, has defended using Phil Foden in a wide position by claiming Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, also uses the midfielder in that position.

Although Foden has claimed that the central number 10 position is a better fit for his style of play, Southgate has been hesitant to put the 23-year-old there.

“He doesn’t for his club,” Southgate said. “Presumably there is a reason for that.

“You’d have to speak to Pep, who is the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He’s always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that’s important.”

Saturday’s 1-1 draw between England and Ukraine was their first loss of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Later on Tuesday, they play a friendly match against Scotland.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Wales beats Latvia 2-0 to keep Euro 2024 hopes alive
Wales beats Latvia 2-0 to keep Euro 2024 hopes alive

Wales kept hopes of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship alive. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Football News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story