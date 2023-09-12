Southgate defends using Foden in wide position

Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position.

Foden has said that he prefers to play in the central number 10 position.

England will play Scotland in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Gareth Southgate, the manager of England, has defended using Phil Foden in a wide position by claiming Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, also uses the midfielder in that position.

Although Foden has claimed that the central number 10 position is a better fit for his style of play, Southgate has been hesitant to put the 23-year-old there.

“He doesn’t for his club,” Southgate said. “Presumably there is a reason for that.

“You’d have to speak to Pep, who is the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He’s always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that’s important.”

Saturday’s 1-1 draw between England and Ukraine was their first loss of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Later on Tuesday, they play a friendly match against Scotland.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Wales beats Latvia 2-0 to keep Euro 2024 hopes alive Wales kept hopes of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship alive. The...

Advertisement