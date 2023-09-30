Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Nepal

T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 in Nepal: Oct 4-9.

Teams: Pakistan (defending champs), India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan starts against Nepal on Oct 4; final on Oct 9.

Advertisement

The T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Nepal from October 4 to 9, with defending champions Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka set to compete.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but was shifted to Nepal due to tension in India-Pakistan relations.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Nepal on October 4, with the final scheduled to be played on October 9 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu.

The Pakistan squad for the tournament includes Mohammad Zeeshan (captain), Imran Amin, Sajid Ali Abbasi, Muhammad Faiz, Muhammad Latif, Ahmed Yar, Muzin Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Mohsin Thabeel, Umar Gul, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Shahid, Mushal Khan, Asif Nadeem, Zulfikar Swati, and Khalid Shah.

The PWCC has said that every effort will be made to make the event a success, and that they are confident that fans will enjoy exciting contests.

The tournament is a great opportunity for wheelchair cricketers from across Asia to showcase their skills and compete for the title of champions. It is also a chance to raise awareness of the sport and promote inclusivity.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world