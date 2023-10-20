ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Pakistan vs Australia Highlights | Match 17

Australia posted a colossal 368-run target courtesy of a 259-run stand from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, and then dismissed Pakistan for 305 runs to win the 18th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup by 62 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on Friday.

Warner scored 163 and Marsh scored 121, while Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with five wickets.

Pakistan were off to a great start as their opening duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique had a 134-run partnership, but they collapsed after that. Imam scored 70 and Abdullah scored 64.

Babar Azam was removed by Adam Zampa just after scoring 18 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan tried to bail Pakistan out, but they were also dismissed by Zampa.

Pakistan were all out for 305 runs in 45.3 overs.

This was Australia’s second-highest total against Pakistan in the World Cup, and it was the first time Pakistan conceded more than a 200-run partnership in World Cup cricket.

The opening stand between Warner and Marsh was also Australia’s second-highest for any wicket ever and the second-highest by any team ever.

