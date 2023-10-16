ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Boost Ahead of Australia Clash

Pakistan’s Zaman and Mir fit for Australia match.

In a significant boost for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of their crucial ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru, opener Fakhar Zaman and leg-spinner Usama Mir have been declared fully fit and available for selection.

Zaman had been nursing a knee injury, while Mir had been battling fever. This news will undoubtedly bolster Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming fixture.

After arriving in Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, the Pakistan team is set to take a day of rest before resuming training to prepare for their upcoming matches. Pakistan has had a mixed run in the tournament so far, securing two wins out of three matches. However, their sole defeat came at the hands of arch-rivals India, who displayed impeccable form and clinched a seven-wicket victory.

In the India-Pakistan clash, veteran batsman Rohit Sharma once again showcased his remarkable skills, top-scoring with 86 runs off 63 balls, including 12 boundaries. Shreyas Iyer provided valuable support with 53 runs, contributing to India’s dominant batting display. India comfortably reached the 192-run target in the 31st over, with a whopping 118 balls to spare, greatly improving their net run rate (NRR).

The match against Pakistan marked India’s record eighth consecutive win against their arch-rivals in World Cup history, further cementing their dominance in this historic rivalry.

Remaining Schedule for Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2023:

October 20 – Pakistan vs. Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – Pakistan vs. Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – Pakistan vs. South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – Pakistan vs. Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – Pakistan vs. New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – Pakistan vs. England in Kolkata

Day matches are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures commencing at 01:30 PM PST.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they are slated to play in Kolkata. On the other hand, if India secures a spot in the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai, unless they face Pakistan, in which case the match will be held in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for ICC World Cup 2023:

Captain: Babar Azam

Players: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M. Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

As the tournament progresses, cricket fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of these exciting matches, hoping for thrilling performances from both established stars and emerging talents in the world of cricket.

