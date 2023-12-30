Eastern Brown Snake Slithers onto Tennis Court in Australia

Snake interrupts Brisbane tennis match.

In a spine-chilling incident during the Brisbane International tennis tournament on Saturday, the world witnessed a rare interruption as the world’s second most venomous snake, the Eastern Brown Snake, made a surprise appearance on the court. The snake, capable of delivering a fatal dose of venom within 30 minutes, brought the match between former US Open champion Dominic Thiem and 20-year-old Australian James McCabe to an abrupt halt.

As spectators and players alike watched in shock, security personnel swiftly responded to the dangerous intruder, leading to a temporary suspension of play. The 50cm Eastern Brown Snake, one of Australia’s deadliest reptiles, was safely captured and removed, allowing the tournament to resume after the unexpected interruption.

The venom of the Eastern Brown Snake is known for its potent combination of toxins, primarily a neurotoxin causing paralysis of the nerves in the heart, lungs, and diaphragm, ultimately leading to suffocation. Victims, if left untreated, can succumb to cardiac arrest within just 30 minutes.

Reflecting on the incident, Thiem, known for his prowess on the tennis court, expressed his concern for the safety of everyone involved. “I really love animals, especially exotic ones,” he said. “But they said it was a really poisonous snake, and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation. It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget.”

The snake, identified as an Eastern Brown Snake, was safely captured by local expert Lucas Perrett. Reflecting on the unusual turn of events, Perrett humorously mentioned his wife’s reaction, stating, “My wife is a massive tennis fan, we actually have tickets for next Saturday and Sunday. And when I texted her going ‘I’m going to pick up a snake from the Brisbane International,’ she went ‘no way, get me an autograph.'”

Despite the startling interruption, Thiem is now set to face Italian Giulio Zeppieri in the final qualifying round on Sunday. Thiem, who turned 30 earlier this year, has faced challenges in recent years due to a persistent wrist injury. However, he remains a formidable competitor, reaching the final of the Australian Open in 2020 and securing his first Grand Slam triumph at the US Open a year later by defeating German opponent Alexander Zverev.

