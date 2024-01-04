Triple Indian Nomination in Race for ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

India’s ICC ODI Cricketer nominations: Kohli, Gill, Shami.

Kohli’s feat: 1377 runs, six centuries, World Cup top scorer.

Gill’s highlight: 1584 runs, youngest double centurion.

India dominates the nominations for the prestigious ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for 2023, with a triple representation in the race. The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the nominees on Wednesday, featuring the iconic Virat Kohli, the young sensation Shubman Gill, and the pace maestro Mohammed Shami.

Virat Kohli, already the recipient of the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade award, earns his nomination through a stellar performance in the format during the year. Amassing a staggering 1377 runs at an impressive average of 72.47, Kohli notched up six centuries and eight half-centuries in 24 innings. His standout performance came in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer with a record-breaking 765 runs, surpassing the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003.

Shubman Gill, the emerging Indian batting talent, had a remarkable year, accumulating 1584 runs in 29 innings. With five centuries and a strike rate exceeding 100, Gill formed a formidable opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma, contributing significantly to India’s success, especially during the World Cup. His outstanding achievement includes becoming the youngest double centurion in ODIs, scoring an impressive 208 against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami, the sole pace bowler among the nominees, showcased his exceptional bowling skills throughout the year. Concluding the year with 43 wickets in 19 matches, Shami displayed remarkable improvement, particularly during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Despite missing initial fixtures, Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 24 scalps with three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul.

Adding an international flavor to the nominations is New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, the batting all-rounder who showcased top form in 2023. Amassing 1204 runs and securing six wickets in 26 matches, Mitchell’s standout performance in the World Cup, where he scored 552 runs with two centuries against India, solidifies his place among the nominees.

The competition for the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year is set to be intense, with these cricketing stalwarts vying for the prestigious accolade. The winner will be announced at the upcoming ICC Awards ceremony, eagerly awaited by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

