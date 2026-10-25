Shadab Khan’s heroics power Pakistan to nail-biting ODI tri-series win over England

Pakistan reached the target in 47.1 overs to seal a dramatic victory.

LAHORE: Shadab Khan delivered a pressure-packed performance to spark Pakistan’s cricket fans, helping the Green Shirts defeat England in a thrilling ODI tri-series clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Oct. 25, 2026, with a crucial last-wicket partnership alongside Haris Rauf.





Chasing 242 runs, Pakistan reached the target in 47.1 overs to seal a dramatic victory. Shadab’s fighting half-century under pressure, highlighted by a towering six, kept Pakistan’s hopes alive as the team struggled during the chase.





His crucial partnership with Haris Rauf proved decisive in guiding Pakistan across the finish line. Earlier, England was bowled out for 241 in 46.4 overs after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.





Ben Duckett led England’s batting with 105 runs, while Sam Curran scored 42 and Gus Atkinson added 36. Pakistan’s bowlers continued to take wickets, restricting England to a manageable total.





The hosts have handed Razaullah his ODI debut, while Shadab returned to the playing XI. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said fast bowler Naseem Shah suffered a finger injury during warm-ups, while Faheem Ashraf was left out of the lineup.

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Shadab’s determined innings and his partnership with Haris Rauf turned a tense chase into a memorable victory, giving Pakistan fans plenty to celebrate.