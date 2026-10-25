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Headlines
NCCIA arrests father accused of selling pornographic videos of his own children online for money Glastonbury Festival 2027 lineup rumors spark buzz around major artists Islamabad to host Pakistan tourism and family festival from Nov. 6-8 11 shot including children in shooting near Florida A&M University Scientists rewrite DNA inside a living patient for the first time PM Shehbaz Sharif to equip students with 500,000 Chromebooks and internet access Pakistan security forces target militant leadership in Qila Saifullah operation NCCIA arrests father accused of selling pornographic videos of his own children online for money Glastonbury Festival 2027 lineup rumors spark buzz around major artists Islamabad to host Pakistan tourism and family festival from Nov. 6-8 11 shot including children in shooting near Florida A&M University Scientists rewrite DNA inside a living patient for the first time PM Shehbaz Sharif to equip students with 500,000 Chromebooks and internet access Pakistan security forces target militant leadership in Qila Saifullah operation

NCCIA arrests father accused of selling pornographic videos of his own children online for money

NCCIA has also stepped up operations against call centers in Islamabad.

Web Desk October 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Shoaib Khan also urged the public to protect their banking information

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a man accused of producing and selling sexually exploitative videos of his own young children through Telegram, exposing a disturbing online network.


NCCIA Additional Director Shoaib Khan announced the arrest at a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.


He said the children were between 5 and 6 years old and that a group had formed to distribute and sell the abusive material online.


Shoaib Khan described the case as highly unusual and said investigators were pursuing leads in Skardu, Multan, Islamabad and southern Punjab.


He added that authorities had not previously encountered a case of this nature in Pakistan, according to his remarks.


Shoaib Khan also said the agency arrested a suspect in a separate online sexual harassment case on Saturday after receiving a complaint from Karachi.


He warned that authorities would take action against parents who knowingly failed to report crimes involving their children.


However, he did not provide further details about the cases or explain what specific legal measures would apply.


The NCCIA plans to launch an awareness campaign at universities to educate students and families about online safety. The campaign will also teach parents how to monitor the content their children access on mobile phones.


Shoaib Khan said he would personally visit schools in Islamabad to raise awareness among parents before the campaign expands nationwide.


The agency has also stepped up operations against call centers in Islamabad, identifying numerous facilities suspected of involvement in illegal activities.


According to Khan, authorities recently registered seven first information reports (FIRs) and recovered between 13,000 and 14,000 devices during the investigations.


He did not provide further details about the devices or the specific allegations against the facilities. Shoaib Khan also urged the public to protect their banking information and never share one-time passwords (OTPs) or personal identification numbers (PINs) with others.


He warned that fraudulent banking websites can closely resemble legitimate sites, potentially tricking users into revealing sensitive financial information.


Addressing the arrest of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Shoaib Khan said those found guilty would face punishment under Pakistani law. After completing their sentences, their visas would be canceled, and they would be deported, he said.


The NCCIA's latest announcements highlight the agency's efforts to address online exploitation, digital harassment and suspected cybercrime while increasing public awareness of online safety.


Authorities have not released further details about the child exploitation investigation, and the allegations against the arrested suspects have not been established in court.

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