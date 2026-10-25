Pakistan security forces target militant leadership in Qila Saifullah operation

Authorities had also announced a reward of 2.5 million Pakistani rupees for information leading to his arrest.

Pakistan has faced an increase in militant attacks particularly in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

QUETTA: Security forces killed a key militant commander during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah district on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, targeting a man accused of financing militant activities, facilitating fighter movements and carrying out attacks on security personnel, security reports said.





The commander was identified as Adil Shah, also known as Darvesh, who had been affiliated with the Fitna al-Khawarij militant group since December 2020, according to the report.





Adil Shah reportedly took charge of the group’s financial operations in 2024. He was also accused of arranging accommodation for militants from outside the region in Zhob, Sherani and Shaban districts.





Security officials said Adil Shah was involved in attacks on security forces and kidnappings for ransom in 2022 and 2023. They added that 19 cases had been registered against him in Anti-Terrorism Courts.





Authorities had also announced a reward of 2.5 million Pakistani rupees for information leading to his arrest. The operation was conducted as part of the security forces' ongoing campaign in Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna III.





Pakistan has faced an increase in militant attacks, particularly in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.





Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan. The country recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years in September 2026.





Pakistani authorities say the Afghan Taliban administration has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.