11 shot including children in shooting near Florida A&M University

University officials said the campus itself remained secure following the incident.

Further details about the suspects and the circumstances leading to the gunfire had not been confirmed

TALLAHASSEE: Eleven people including minors were shot and another person was injured during an altercation near Florida A&M University in Tallahassee following homecoming weekend events.





The shooting occurred on Perry Street near Bragg Memorial Stadium and left 12 people injured as police launched an investigation.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

The victims included six adults and six juveniles with the youngest reported to be 11 years old. At least three people sustained serious injuries while the remaining nine were listed in stable condition.





The Tallahassee Police Department said a physical altercation preceded the shooting. Investigators with the department’s violent crimes unit are working to determine what led to the confrontation and identify those responsible.





The shooting took place near the FAMU campus after local homecoming weekend activities. University officials said the campus itself remained secure following the incident.





No immediate arrests had been publicly announced as the investigation continued. Authorities are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and gather information about the individuals involved.





The incident raised concerns about public safety near the university as students and visitors gathered in the area for homecoming-related activities.





Further details about the suspects and the circumstances leading to the gunfire had not been confirmed in the reported information. Police have not publicly confirmed a motive and the investigation remains ongoing.