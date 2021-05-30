Double Click 728 x 90
Google Chrome Adds Built-In Screenshot Feature For Android

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 09:49 pm
Google Chrome Built-In Screenshot Feature

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers for mobile phones running Android systems, including computers, which is why the company continues to work on various and interesting feature zippers to increase the interest of users.

This time the company has added a built-in screenshot feature in Chrome’s editor option.

However, many browsers, such as Vivaldi, offer users a built-in screenshot tool for certain web pages (without cropping and unwanted content out of frame).

But this new feature of Google Chrome has been introduced with the permission to remove unnecessary content from the frame and add specific text.

According to the report, the new feature has been added to version 91 of Google for Android which will be able to capture the address bar as well as the web page.

Google’s new feature for Android users is available in the share menu option as a screenshot before the copy link feature.

Under which users can now take a screenshot of any web patch, as well as send or print this screenshot before anyone else, and easily edit it (without adding croups, words or highlights) without leaving the browser.

