The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, which usually comes forward with amazing and beneficial features for its users, has rolled out an update to play voice messages back faster than they were recorded.

WhatsApp now allows its users to play the voice recordings faster than they were recorded. A quite useful feature if you’ve received a voice message that lasts for many minutes, but don’t have time to listen to it.

New Voice Message Playback Options in WhatsApp

With this new update, the users have got access to three playback speed options for their voice messages.

These options are:

1x which plays your voice messages 1 time faster than the default speed 1.5x which plays your voice messages 1.5 times faster than the default speed 2x which plays your voice messages 2 times faster than the default speed

However, this new functionality is added in version 2.21.100 of WhatsApp – here’s how to check which version you’re using:

On iOS

Open WhatsApp In the bottom-right corner, tap ‘Settings’ Choose ‘Help’ Your current WhatsApp version will be displayed at the top of the screen

On Android

Open WhatsApp Tap the three dots in the top-right corner Choose ‘Settings’ Tap ‘Help’ and then ‘App info’ Your version number will now be displayed

Once you install the new version, you can play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x its usual speed. Just tap the button to the right of whichever one you’re playing.