Twitter updates Policy on hateful or Abusive Content

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 08:24 pm
Twitter updates content Policy

On Wednesday, Twitter said that it has updated the Twitter help Centre to more clearly stated and take firm action against Abusive or Hateful Content.

Also, The micro-blogging site said that hateful conduct and abusive behavior policies prohibit abuse and harassment of protected categories, and cover a wide range of behaviors.

The social networking site reaffirmed that it does not permit the denial of violent events, including abusive references to specific events where protected categories were the primary victims.

Read the statement shared by Twitter:

“Our hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies prohibit abuse and harassment of protected categories and cover a wide range of behaviours.”

