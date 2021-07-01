Double Click 728 x 90
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

01st Jul, 2021. 05:01 pm
Ericsson

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a global competition with a grand prize of 25,000 euros that offers university students around the world the chance to develop new, innovative ideas with the support of the Ericsson experts, a statement said on Thursday.

Pakistani University level students can also participate in this competition to win 25,000 euros and gain international exposure, it added.

The theme in 2021 is “Bridge the Digital Divide”. The digital revolution has transformed the world, enriching lives in countless ways yet half the planet lives without access to the tools, information, and resources that many of us rely on every day.

Ericsson Innovation Awards is open to students currently enrolled in university studies. The students from around the world are invited to enter the competition and are encouraged to form diverse teams of two to four, it added.

