OnePlus Nord 2: Design and Specs Leaked

The OnePlus Nord 2 mockups are leaked by 91Mobiles thanks to the reliable phone leaker Steve Hemmersoffer, also known as @OnLeaks.

We’re looking at the finalized design, more or less, because the leaked photographs are based on prototypes. Even with a few minor changes, the Nord 2 looks very similar to the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus Nord 2 features; smooth matte surface on the back, rectangular camera cutout, flat display and the same muted design language.

According to reports, the screen is an OLED panel with paper-thin bezels all around it. The display measures 6.43 inches across and has a full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Nord 2 is featuring three cameras with an LED flash in the back. It’s rumored to be a 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP portrait lens array. Moreover, a 32MP sensor is hidden below the selfie camera on the OnePlus model for 2021.

According to the source, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus device to use MediaTek chips rather than Qualcomm’s. The system includes up to 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.