Samsung Galaxy A53 specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung is working on a new A-series and it will be in a mid-range segment and called Samsung Galaxy A53. The coming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The handset with this processor will provide the user with great results. It also has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Samsung Galaxy A53 includes a 6.5-inch display with a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel, which is unique to this handset.

The device resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the highest resolution available in this class. The Samsung Galaxy A53 will be the first smartphone to run the Android 11 operating system. Also, there is a protection of glass of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

A hefty 8 gigabytes of RAM is also installed on the smartphone. The RAM is top-of-the-line, ensuring excellent performance. The Samsung Galaxy A53 has enough storage capacity to hold all of the files that will be needed in the future.

This handset has a 128-gigabyte internal storage capacity. The Samsung A53 is a quad-camera smartphone with the main sensor of 64 megapixels, 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels, and a secondary sensor of 12 megapixels, 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and the third sensor of 5 megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 also boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera for capturing pictures and videos of your loved ones. It also has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner to add security and data protection.

The Galaxy A53 has a large 5,000 mAh battery that will give you a full day of use and supports fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 expected price in Pakistan:

Samsung Galaxy A53expected price in Pakistan is between Rs.53,000 to Rs.79,999. The series will be launched on Dec 31, 2021.