Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:40 am

Apple Iphone 11 Price in Pakistan after increased taxes

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:40 am
Apple Iphone 11

iPhone 11 Prices – This post provides iPhone 11 prices in Pakistan after following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.

With the launch of the mini-budget, the Federal Government has increased the PTA Taxes on mobile phone approval by a significant amount.

Apple iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72,500 (On Passport)
PKR 85,600 (On ID Card)

Read More

3 hours ago
Apple iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the Apple iPhone 7 Series, Including 7 & 7...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan will launch ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ mobile application today

The 'Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif' mobile application will be launched today by Prime...
4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...
4 hours ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new concept with a new addition...
5 hours ago
Changan Pakistan vehicle price hikes in 2022

The new year has brought a new wave of vehicle price hikes,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Desi Bride
22 seconds ago
WATCH VIDEO: Desi Bride and her Squad Perform Bhangra to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You

A video of a desi bride and her bridal party grooving to...
Kourtney Kardashian
7 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in black bodysuit

In a black tight dress, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her iconic curves. The...
Old couple kisses
9 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Old Couple Kisses While Working Out Together

We have an extremely adorable video in today's dose of comforting stuff....
22 mins ago
Blackpink fans demand the group’s comeback activities

Blackpink fans, known as BLINKS, started a Twitter trend demanding YG Entertainment...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement