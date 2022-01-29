Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 02:18 am

Iphone 11 Price in Pakistan after increased taxes

Iphone 11

iPhone 11 Prices – This post provides iPhone 11 prices in Pakistan after following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.

With the launch of the mini-budget, the Federal Government has increased the PTA Taxes on mobile phone approval by a significant amount.

Apple iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72,500 (On Passport)
PKR 85,600 (On ID Card)

 

