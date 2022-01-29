iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 12: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

In Pakistan, the iPhone 12 costs is Rs. 176,099.

Price of Apple iPhone 12 in Pakistan is Rs. 176,099.

Price of Apple in USD is $1092.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your iPhone 12

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 430 $31 to $100 Rs. 3200 $101 to $200 Rs. 9580 $201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 550 $31 to $100 Rs. 4323 $101 to $200 Rs. 11561 $201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.