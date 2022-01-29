Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 02:08 am

iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 02:08 am
iPhone 12

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 12: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

In Pakistan, the iPhone 12 costs is Rs. 176,099.

  • Price of Apple iPhone 12 in Pakistan is Rs. 176,099.
  • Price of Apple in USD is $1092.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your iPhone 12

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.

Read More

1 hour ago
WhatsApp will soon introduce a helpful voice message feature

WhatsApp will shortly release an update that will affect voice conversations, alerts,...
7 hours ago
Nokia G100 5G Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Nokia G100: This is the era of mobile phones...
7 hours ago
Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Nokia G400: This is the era of mobile phones...
8 hours ago
Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs....
9 hours ago
The Punjab Police Service is seeking a ban on the 'dangerous' online game PUBG

The Punjab police have decided to present suggestions to the federal and...
9 hours ago
Samsung is developing a dual-folding phone with an S-Pen holder

Samsung is well-known for its great command of foldable technology, as evidenced...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Peugeot 2008 Vs Proton X50
14 mins ago
Peugeot 2008 Vs Proton X50 French Lion Vs Malaysian Tiger

Not long ago, the Pakistani automobile sector resembled a tumbleweed moving through...
31 mins ago
Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin gets engaged to Brenda Song

Hollywood actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song who debut as child stars...
Vivo V21
41 mins ago
Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999. The sale pricing of...
Vivo V23 vs V23 Pro
50 mins ago
Vivo V23 vs V23 Pro: Specification Comparison

Following the first release of the V23e in late 2021, the V23...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600