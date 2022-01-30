Oppo A5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A5 2020 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- Retail Price of Oppo A5 2020 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.
- Retail Price of Oppo in USD is $238.
Oppo A5 2020 – Another Phone of the Series With Quad Camera Setup
Oppo is preparing a handset A5 2020 for next year, as the name suggests, although it will not be available until September 19. The company’s new series has already launched a quad-camera arrangement, and the Oppo A5 2020 is another smartphone that will enter the market with a quad-camera setup on the back. The new information about the device’s specifications will be on the lower end when compared to the earlier variant. Oppo’s A5 2020 will include a strong chipset, top-tier memory, and a huge battery. It will have a 6.5-inch LCD panel with full HD + quality. The new Oppo A5 2020 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, which is a mid-range chipset that will allow the smartphone to perform smoothly when processing. The Oppo A5 2020 smartphone will have 4 gigabytes of RAM, which will help to fix the execution problem even more. The forthcoming smartphone will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The Oppo 2020’s internal storage can be expanded by inserting a microSD card into the built-in dedicated slot, which can hold up to 256 gigabytes. The phone’s front camera is housed in a water-drop notch and is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. A quad camera arrangement is located on the back of the Oppo A5 2020. The primary sensor is 12 megapixels, the secondary sensor is 8 megapixels, and the third and fourth sensors are both 2 megapixels. The Oppo A5 2020 will run ColorOS 6, which is based on Android Pie. The big battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh is there to deliver a lot of power. In order to provide complete security, the new A5 2020 will include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Samsung also intends to release entry-level smartphones for average buyers.
OPPO A5 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|
|CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2018, July
|Status
|Available. Released 2018, July
|Body
|Dimensions
|156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.15 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.2 inches, 95.9 cm2 (~81.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~271 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|
|– Color OS 5.1
|Platform
|OS
|Android 8.1 (Oreo)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450
|CPU
|Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB
|Internal
|64 GB, 4 GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.2, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.2
|Video
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|
|– MP4/H.264/FLAC player
– MP3/eAAC+/WAV player
– Document viewer
– Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Ion 4230 mAh battery
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 40 reviews.