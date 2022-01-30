Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:00 am

Oppo A5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A5 2020 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Oppo A5 2020 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.
  • Retail Price of Oppo in USD is $238.

 

Oppo A5 2020 – Another Phone of the Series With Quad Camera Setup

Oppo is preparing a handset A5 2020 for next year, as the name suggests, although it will not be available until September 19. The company’s new series has already launched a quad-camera arrangement, and the Oppo A5 2020 is another smartphone that will enter the market with a quad-camera setup on the back. The new information about the device’s specifications will be on the lower end when compared to the earlier variant. Oppo’s A5 2020 will include a strong chipset, top-tier memory, and a huge battery. It will have a 6.5-inch LCD panel with full HD + quality. The new Oppo A5 2020 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, which is a mid-range chipset that will allow the smartphone to perform smoothly when processing. The Oppo A5 2020 smartphone will have 4 gigabytes of RAM, which will help to fix the execution problem even more. The forthcoming smartphone will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The Oppo 2020’s internal storage can be expanded by inserting a microSD card into the built-in dedicated slot, which can hold up to 256 gigabytes. The phone’s front camera is housed in a water-drop notch and is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. A quad camera arrangement is located on the back of the Oppo A5 2020. The primary sensor is 12 megapixels, the secondary sensor is 8 megapixels, and the third and fourth sensors are both 2 megapixels. The Oppo A5 2020 will run ColorOS 6, which is based on Android Pie. The big battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh is there to deliver a lot of power. In order to provide complete security, the new A5 2020 will include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Samsung also intends to release entry-level smartphones for average buyers.

OPPO A5 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2018, July
Status Available. Released 2018, July
Body
Dimensions 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.15 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.2 inches, 95.9 cm2 (~81.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~271 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
– Color OS 5.1
Platform
OS Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450
CPU Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 506
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB
Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.2
Video
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
Browser HTML5
– MP4/H.264/FLAC player
– MP3/eAAC+/WAV player
– Document viewer
– Photo viewer/editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 4230 mAh battery
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 40 reviews.

 

 

2 hours ago
Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone is priced...
3 hours ago
Tecno Camon 18 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 18 Price in Pakistan The Tecno Camon 18 is projected...
4 hours ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y30: This is the era of mobile phones...
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy...
4 hours ago
The Tecno Camon 19 Series will have four new models, with 5G support on the way.

Tecno has recently improved their game by offering competitive, premium-ish phones. The...
5 hours ago
Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i...

