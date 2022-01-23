Oppo F9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo F9 Price in Pakistan
Oppo F9 is the company’s most recent smartphone. The majority of the specifications of this phone are comparable to those of the Oppo F7. This phone has a Helio P60 CPU, 4/6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. The display is 6.3 inches in size, and the device is powered by a 3500 mAh battery. In Pakistan, the 4GB model costs Rs. 39,999, while the 6GB model costs Rs. 36,999.
OPPO F9 Specifications
Versions: F9 (Global market); F9 (India); F9 Pro (India)
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 – all versions
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 600/100 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2018, August
|Status
|Available. Released 2018, August
|Body
|Dimensions
|156.7 x 74 x 8 mm (6.17 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|169 g (5.96 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2 (~84.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|
|– ColorOS 5.2
|Platform
|OS
|Android 8.1 (Oreo)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64 GB, 6 GB or 4 GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|16 MP, f/1.8, 1/3.1, 1.0µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|25 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.8, 0.9µm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|
|– Fast battery charging: VOOC Flash Charge 5V/4A 20W
– MP4/H.264 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
– Document viewer
– Photo/video editor
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II: 1978 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 1904
Basemark X: 10536
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1814:1 (nominal), 3.069 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 71dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 81dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -92.8dB / Crosstalk -92.1dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 94h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 104 reviews.