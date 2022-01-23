Oppo F9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo F9 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F9 is the company’s most recent smartphone. The majority of the specifications of this phone are comparable to those of the Oppo F7. This phone has a Helio P60 CPU, 4/6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. The display is 6.3 inches in size, and the device is powered by a 3500 mAh battery. In Pakistan, the 4GB model costs Rs. 39,999, while the 6GB model costs Rs. 36,999.

OPPO F9 Specifications

Versions: F9 (Global market); F9 (India); F9 Pro (India)

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 – all versions 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 600/100 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Launch Announced 2018, August Status Available. Released 2018, August

Body Dimensions 156.7 x 74 x 8 mm (6.17 x 2.91 x 0.31 in) Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2 (~84.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 – ColorOS 5.2

Platform OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) Chipset Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP3

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 64 GB, 6 GB or 4 GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 16 MP, f/1.8, 1/3.1, 1.0µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 25 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.8, 0.9µm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 – Fast battery charging: VOOC Flash Charge 5V/4A 20W

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery

Tests Performance Basemark OS II: 1978 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 1904

Basemark X: 10536 Display Contrast ratio: 1814:1 (nominal), 3.069 (sunlight) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker Voice 71dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 81dB Audio quality Noise -92.8dB / Crosstalk -92.1dB Battery life Endurance rating 94h