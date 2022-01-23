Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022.

Oppo F9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo F9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo F9 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F9 is the company’s most recent smartphone. The majority of the specifications of this phone are comparable to those of the Oppo F7. This phone has a Helio P60 CPU, 4/6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. The display is 6.3 inches in size, and the device is powered by a 3500 mAh battery. In Pakistan, the 4GB model costs Rs. 39,999, while the 6GB model costs Rs. 36,999.

OPPO F9 Specifications

Versions: F9 (Global market); F9 (India); F9 Pro (India)

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 – all versions
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 600/100 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2018, August
Status Available. Released 2018, August
Body
Dimensions 156.7 x 74 x 8 mm (6.17 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
Weight 169 g (5.96 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2 (~84.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
– ColorOS 5.2
Platform
OS Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Chipset Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-G72 MP3
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 64 GB, 6 GB or 4 GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 16 MP, f/1.8, 1/3.1, 1.0µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 25 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.8, 0.9µm
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
Browser HTML5
– Fast battery charging: VOOC Flash Charge 5V/4A 20W
– MP4/H.264 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
– Document viewer
– Photo/video editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II: 1978 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 1904
Basemark X: 10536
Display Contrast ratio: 1814:1 (nominal), 3.069 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 71dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 81dB
Audio quality Noise -92.8dB / Crosstalk -92.1dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 94h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 104 reviews.

 

 

12 hours ago
