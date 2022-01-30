Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 3 Pro cost PKR 64,999. It costs $ 500 in US dollars. It has 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM memory. The phone have a 6.38-inch screen. The handset includes a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery.
OPPO Reno 3 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G
|5G band 1(2100), 41(2500), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G 4.7/2.5 Gbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, March 19
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, December
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 74.3 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.4 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|430 nits typ. brightness
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0; ColorOS 7
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6885Z Dimensity 1000L (7nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″, 1.4痠
2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 30W: 50% in 20min (VOOC Flash Charge 4.0)
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 17 reviews.
