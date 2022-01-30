Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 11:28 pm

Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 3 Pro cost PKR 64,999. It costs $ 500 in US dollars. It has 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM memory. The phone have a 6.38-inch screen. The handset includes a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery.

OPPO Reno 3 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G 5G band 1(2100), 41(2500), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G 4.7/2.5 Gbps

 

Launch
Announced 2020, March 19
Status Available. Released 2019, December

 

Body
Dimensions 160.3 x 74.3 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

 

Display
Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.4 inches, 100.4 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
430 nits typ. brightness

 

Platform
OS Android 10.0; ColorOS 7
Chipset Mediatek MT6885Z Dimensity 1000L (7nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
GPU Mali-G77 MP9

 

Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM
UFS 2.1

 

Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″, 1.4痠
2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, OIS

 

Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps

 

Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes

 

Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

 

Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

 

Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 30W: 50% in 20min (VOOC Flash Charge 4.0)

 

Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 17 reviews.

