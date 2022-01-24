PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. Also, for those considering purchasing a new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the Tax to Register your iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus has been raised to 68,800.

As far as other devices are concerned, the tax is equally raised to almost double on different price ranges.

iPhone 8 (64 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)

PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

iPhone 8 (128 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)

PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

iPhone 8 Plus (128 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)

PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

iPhone 8 Plus (256 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)

PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.

These taxes will not only affect individuals with low incomes, but those who want to buy an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would have to pay a huge amount of 85500, which is excessive.

Aside from that, the tax on mobile phone recharges has been raised. The federal government has agreed to levy a 15% withholding tax on all prepaid phone recharges.