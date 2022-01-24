Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 02:41 am

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 02:41 am
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in Pakistan

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. Also, for those considering purchasing a new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the Tax to Register your iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus has been raised to 68,800.

As far as other devices are concerned, the tax is equally raised to almost double on different price ranges.

iPhone 8 (64 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)
PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

 iPhone 8 (128 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)
PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

 iPhone 8 Plus  (128 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)
PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

  iPhone 8 Plus  (256 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)
PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.

These taxes will not only affect individuals with low incomes, but those who want to buy an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would have to pay a huge amount of 85500, which is excessive.

Aside from that, the tax on mobile phone recharges has been raised. The federal government has agreed to levy a 15% withholding tax on all prepaid phone recharges.

Read More

2 hours ago
PTA clarifies misunderstanding about tax on mobile devices

PTA TAX on Mobile: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) addressed the rise...
3 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi...
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was released in Pakistan. This phone's official pricing...
4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the Apple iPhone 7 Series, Including 7 & 7...
5 hours ago
PM Imran Khan will launch ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ mobile application today

The 'Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif' mobile application will be launched today by Prime...
5 hours ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Infinix Zero X
26 mins ago
Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan Infinix Zero X Pro price...
Xiaomi Mi 11
39 mins ago
Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs Rs. 144,999. The retail pricing...
1 hour ago
Blackpink’s Lisa raises heat backless outfit, BTS Jungkook starts pouting

The BTS boyband and the Blackpink females are two K-pop entertainment groups...
Desi Bride
1 hour ago
WATCH VIDEO: Desi Bride and her Squad Perform Bhangra to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You

A video of a desi bride and her bridal party grooving to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement