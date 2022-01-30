Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Galaxy J7 costs 17,999 PKR. The Galaxy J7 comes in a single configuration with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. In Pakistan, Samsung’s latest smartphone has incredible specifications and a low price. The Galaxy J7 was released in three colour options: white, black, and gold. The handset is widely regarded by Samsung enthusiasts due to its internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery timing, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance. The camera configuration of the Galaxy J7 has a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The Galaxy J7’s display has a screen size of 5.5″ inches with a resolution of up to 720 x 1280 pixels. The Galaxy J7’s performance is based on the Snapdragon 615 Chipset and the Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU. The phone’s battery capacity is 3000 mAh. Under 17,999 PKR, the price of the Samsung Galaxy J7 in Pakistan appears to be reasonable. Buy Galaxy J7 online from OLX, Daraz, Whatmobile, and PriceOye. The Galaxy J7 is also available for purchase at several well-known online mobile stores around Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications
Versions: J700F (India, Thailand); J700M (LATAM); J700H with no LTE (South Africa, Pakistan, Vietnam)
Also known as Samsung Galaxy J7 Duos with dual-SIM card slots
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2015, June
|Status
|Available. Released 2015, June
|Body
|Dimensions
|152.2 x 78.7 x 7.5 mm (5.99 x 3.10 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Micro-SIM) or Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.5 inches (~69.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Platform
|OS
|Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615
Exynos 7580 Octa
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
Octa-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 405
Mali-T720MP2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|16 GB, 1.5 GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
|13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Secondary
|5 MP, f/2.2, 23mm, LED flash
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1, A2DP
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
|NFC
|Yes (Snapdragon model only)
|Radio
|FM radio, RDS, recording
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|– ANT+ support
– MP4/WMV/H.264 player
– MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player
– Photo/video editor
– Document viewer
|Battery
|Removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
|Talk time
|Up to 18 h (3G)
|Music play
|Up to 76 h
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II 2.0: 709 / Basemark X: 3922
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 3.879 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 63dB / Noise 62dB / Ring 66dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -96.1dB / Crosstalk -73.2dB
|Battery life
Endurance rating 91h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 257 reviews.