30th Jan, 2022. 11:39 pm

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

30th Jan, 2022. 11:39 pm
Samsung Galaxy J7

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Galaxy J7 costs 17,999 PKR. The Galaxy J7 comes in a single configuration with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. In Pakistan, Samsung’s latest smartphone has incredible specifications and a low price. The Galaxy J7 was released in three colour options: white, black, and gold. The handset is widely regarded by Samsung enthusiasts due to its internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery timing, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance. The camera configuration of the Galaxy J7 has a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The Galaxy J7’s display has a screen size of 5.5″ inches with a resolution of up to 720 x 1280 pixels. The Galaxy J7’s performance is based on the Snapdragon 615 Chipset and the Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU. The phone’s battery capacity is 3000 mAh. Under 17,999 PKR, the price of the Samsung Galaxy J7 in Pakistan appears to be reasonable. Buy Galaxy J7 online from OLX, Daraz, Whatmobile, and PriceOye. The Galaxy J7 is also available for purchase at several well-known online mobile stores around Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications

Versions: J700F (India, Thailand); J700M (LATAM); J700H with no LTE (South Africa, Pakistan, Vietnam)
Also known as Samsung Galaxy J7 Duos with dual-SIM card slots

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
Launch
Announced 2015, June
Status Available. Released 2015, June
Body
Dimensions 152.2 x 78.7 x 7.5 mm (5.99 x 3.10 x 0.30 in)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz)
SIM Single SIM (Micro-SIM) or Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.5 inches (~69.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Multitouch Yes
Platform
OS Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Chipset Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615
Exynos 7580 Octa
CPU Octa-core (4×1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
Octa-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 405
Mali-T720MP2
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 16 GB, 1.5 GB RAM
Camera
Primary 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, autofocus, LED flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Secondary 5 MP, f/2.2, 23mm, LED flash
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
NFC Yes (Snapdragon model only)
Radio FM radio, RDS, recording
USB microUSB v2.0
Features
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Browser HTML5
Java No
– ANT+ support
– MP4/WMV/H.264 player
– MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player
– Photo/video editor
– Document viewer
Battery
Removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Talk time Up to 18 h (3G)
Music play Up to 76 h
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 709 / Basemark X: 3922
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 3.879 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 63dB / Noise 62dB / Ring 66dB
Audio quality Noise -96.1dB / Crosstalk -73.2dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 91h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 257 reviews.

