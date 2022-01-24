vivo V23e: A powerful combination of cutting-edge camera technology and performance.

vivo, a major technology brand, has recently unveiled the V23e, the latest edition to its V series. Because of its superior camera and image technology in all of its smartphones, the firm has been making waves in the smartphone photography sector, consistently reinventing cameras not only in its flagship X series, but also in the Y series and the V series.

That is why we will be looking at the V23e today, the newest addition to vivo’s lineup. The front camera on the V23e has gained a lot of attention. So, without further ado, here are some of its standout features:

Front Camera

Rear Camera

The phone’s capabilities are not confined to its versatile and powerful front-facing camera. In comparison to its competition, the back camera shines brightly. The V23e has three cameras: a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP Wide-Angle Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. The Super Night Mode technology allows the device to maintain a decent mix of brightness and darkness in low-light situations. Standard Stabilization is also important in making this camera stand out since it enables automatic cropping, which eliminates jerk and shaking when filming. Again, the back camera has several modes, such as the Bokeh Flare Portrait, which makes taking images an entirely new experience. Taking a glance at both cameras on the V23e, it is safe to state that vivo is gradually but steadily dominating the low light photography technology.

Performance

This phone’s overall performance is commensurate with its camera performance. They undoubtedly complement one other due to the premium specifications of 8GB RAM and two ROM variants, 128GB and 256GB. The Extended RAM 2.0 technology, which we are previously aware of, allows us to simulate 12GB RAM by utilising surplus ROM. The powerful 4050mAh battery with a 44W FlashCharge, a fantastic combination of power and performance, is powering this performance from behind the scenes. Day-to-day duties are no problem for this phone, whether it’s gaming in your spare time or watching Netflix without having to worry about the phone continually charging. As the name implies, the UI of this phone, Funtouch OS 12, is likewise distinct and entertaining. Users can personalise their home screens by adding widgets and changing the appearance.

There is no longer a constant dull look to your phone, and it certainly seems like a breath of fresh air. When it comes to the UI, one of the standout features is the Nano Music Player. It allows users to listen to/switch music without having to return to the music app every 3-4 minutes. There are also stickers that allow users to place little reminders and memos on critical items. A useful yet sensible tiny feature on the iPhone, similar to Small Windows, which allow multi-tasking by allowing the app interface to float as a small window. The UI is well-rounded and complements the brand’s youthful and beautiful feel.

Appearance

The vivo V23e boasts a 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design, which contributes to the phone’s visual attractiveness. The phone comes in two colour options: Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast. To be honest, both variations have the distinct aesthetic that you would expect from a Vivo device.

The Flat Frame design lends a breathtaking touch of luxury and fashion to the device. The Moonlight Shadow is a classic polished ceramic black surface that exudes mystery and elegance, whilst the Sunshine Coast is a satin texture with a gradient that changes depending on lighting.

Final Verdict

Now that we’ve seen it, we can say it’s a terrific blend of style and performance. It’s definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a new phone. In terms of camera performance, style, functionality, and battery life, this phone fits all of the criteria for a successful device.