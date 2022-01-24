Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs Rs. 144,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Xiaomi Mi 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999.

Price of Xiaomi in USD is $899.

Xiaomi Mi 11 – A Flagship Smartphone In The Market

Xiaomi has released the Mi11 smartphone to the market. Weâ€TMve had a chance to learn more about the new flagship smartphone series during the last few days. Now there is information about the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone’s screen. Specifically, a popular leaker known as Digital Chat Station revealed on the Chinese popular social network Weibo that Xiaomi’s Mi 11 will most likely have a screen that is curved on all four sides. The smartphone will be powered by the strong Snapdragon 888 CPU. This is one of the most recent chipsets on the market, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 will have a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core engine inside the handset to offer it extra power. The handset sports a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a large screen size of 6.81 Inches, which users would appreciate. The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a full HD + resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a powerful GPU dubbed Adreno 660. This new Xiaomi 11 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the most recent glass protective screen. The device contains 8/12 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which is often seen in high-end and flagship smartphones from most manufacturers. However, the company’s maker includes it in the Xiaomi Mi 11 in order to catch the attention of the users. The device’s internal storage capacity will be 128/256 gigabytes. This is a massive quantity of storage space that will allow the device’s owner to save a massive amount of data for future use. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a quad camera system on the rear. The phone’s primary sensor will be 108 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 13 megapixels. The third will have 5 megapixels and will be capable of taking stunning images. And the front-facing selfie camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. The Mi 11 is expected to include an in-display fingerprint reader to secure the data that you want to safeguard. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4600 mAh, and it charges quickly. This device will compete with Samsung.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 5G bands 1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Launch Announced 2020, December 28 Status Available. Released 2021, January 01

Body Dimensions 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm (Glass) / 8.6 mm (Leather) Weight 196 g (Glass) / 194 g (Leather) (6.84 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass) or eco leather back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Size 6.81 inches, 112.0 cm2 (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 50W

Reverse wireless charging 10W

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 4+