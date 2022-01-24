Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs Rs. 144,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Xiaomi Mi 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999.
- Price of Xiaomi in USD is $899.
Xiaomi Mi 11 – A Flagship Smartphone In The Market
Xiaomi has released the Mi11 smartphone to the market. Weâ€TMve had a chance to learn more about the new flagship smartphone series during the last few days. Now there is information about the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone’s screen. Specifically, a popular leaker known as Digital Chat Station revealed on the Chinese popular social network Weibo that Xiaomi’s Mi 11 will most likely have a screen that is curved on all four sides. The smartphone will be powered by the strong Snapdragon 888 CPU. This is one of the most recent chipsets on the market, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 will have a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core engine inside the handset to offer it extra power. The handset sports a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a large screen size of 6.81 Inches, which users would appreciate. The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a full HD + resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a powerful GPU dubbed Adreno 660. This new Xiaomi 11 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the most recent glass protective screen. The device contains 8/12 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which is often seen in high-end and flagship smartphones from most manufacturers. However, the company’s maker includes it in the Xiaomi Mi 11 in order to catch the attention of the users. The device’s internal storage capacity will be 128/256 gigabytes. This is a massive quantity of storage space that will allow the device’s owner to save a massive amount of data for future use. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a quad camera system on the rear. The phone’s primary sensor will be 108 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 13 megapixels. The third will have 5 megapixels and will be capable of taking stunning images. And the front-facing selfie camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. The Mi 11 is expected to include an in-display fingerprint reader to secure the data that you want to safeguard. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4600 mAh, and it charges quickly. This device will compete with Samsung.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, December 28
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, January 01
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm (Glass) / 8.6 mm (Leather)
|Weight
|196 g (Glass) / 194 g (Leather) (6.84 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass) or eco leather back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.81 inches, 112.0 cm2 (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps; gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8Âµm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W
Reverse wireless charging 10W
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 4+
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 6 reviews.