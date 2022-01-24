Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro costs Rs. 50,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro-The Budget-Friendly Smartphone In Market
Xiaomi is releasing a new Redmi Note with the designation 10 Pro at the end, which suggests that this handset will be affordable while yet sporting impressive features. One of the most anticipated phones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. A strong Xiaomi with a large screen and good performance. With a stunning photosensor array. Without a question, this is one of the year’s most desired and acquired mobile phones. The Snapdragon 732G processor will power the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (8 nm). This is a strong chipset that ensures the device runs smoothly. This phone has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a 6.67-inch screen with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full HD display resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Redmi Note 10 Pro’s SoC is paired with 6 gigabytes of RAM, implying that the future smartphone would be extremely speedy in its execution. The internal storage 128 gigabytes of the Xiaomi Note 10 Pro is also sufficient to save a large number of data for future use. The dedicated slot allows you to expand the device’s internal storage by up to 256 GB. The new Xiaomi Redmi’s Note 10 Pro is arriving with a Quad Camera system at the rear. The primary lens will be 108 megapixels, with auxiliary sensors of 8 megapixels. The other two sensors will have 5 + 2 megapixels. The handset’s front camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels. Because it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is extremely secure. The smartphone’s 5020 mAh battery will provide enough power to the Note 10 Pro to keep it running for an extended period of time. Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a Fast battery charging of 33W. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers now have a competitor in the market.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 04
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, March
|Body
|Dimensions
|164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.01 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|
|IP53, dust and splash protection
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Quad
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 295442 (v8)
GeekBench: 1780 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 16fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.7 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 118h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 24 reviews.