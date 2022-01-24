Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:00 am
Xiaomi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro costs Rs. 50,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999.
  • Price of Xiaomi in USD is $316.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro-The Budget-Friendly Smartphone In Market

Xiaomi is releasing a new Redmi Note with the designation 10 Pro at the end, which suggests that this handset will be affordable while yet sporting impressive features. One of the most anticipated phones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. A strong Xiaomi with a large screen and good performance. With a stunning photosensor array. Without a question, this is one of the year’s most desired and acquired mobile phones. The Snapdragon 732G processor will power the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (8 nm). This is a strong chipset that ensures the device runs smoothly. This phone has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a 6.67-inch screen with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full HD display resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Redmi Note 10 Pro’s SoC is paired with 6 gigabytes of RAM, implying that the future smartphone would be extremely speedy in its execution. The internal storage 128 gigabytes of the Xiaomi Note 10 Pro is also sufficient to save a large number of data for future use. The dedicated slot allows you to expand the device’s internal storage by up to 256 GB. The new Xiaomi Redmi’s Note 10 Pro is arriving with a Quad Camera system at the rear. The primary lens will be 108 megapixels, with auxiliary sensors of 8 megapixels. The other two sensors will have 5 + 2 megapixels. The handset’s front camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels. Because it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is extremely secure. The smartphone’s 5020 mAh battery will provide enough power to the Note 10 Pro to keep it running for an extended period of time. Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a Fast battery charging of 33W. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers now have a competitor in the market.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
Launch
Announced 2021, March 04
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, March
Body
Dimensions 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.01 x 0.32 in)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP53, dust and splash protection
Display
Type AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Platform
OS Android 11, MIUI 12
Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
GPU Adreno 618
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Quad 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
Features Panorama
Video 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 295442 (v8)
GeekBench: 1780 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 16fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker -25.7 LUFS (Very good)
Battery life
Endurance rating 118h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 24 reviews.

